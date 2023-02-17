English
    Reliable Data S Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliable Data Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 12.93% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 7.05% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.

    Reliable Data S EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.

    Reliable Data S shares closed at 56.80 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.04% over the last 12 months.

    Reliable Data Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.2518.31
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations18.2518.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.01
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost3.192.84
    Depreciation0.160.17
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses12.6813.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.221.39
    Other Income0.050.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.271.39
    Interest0.640.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.620.88
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax1.620.88
    Tax0.520.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.100.65
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.100.65
    Minority Interest-0.37-0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.730.55
    Equity Share Capital10.3210.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves33.6431.89
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.63
    Diluted EPS1.070.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.63
    Diluted EPS1.070.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

