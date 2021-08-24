MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Relaxo Footwears: Will this footwear major continue to gain market share?

New launches and a better distribution presence are expected to translate into continued market share gains for Relaxo

Bharat Gianani
August 24, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Relaxo Footwears: Will this footwear major continue to gain market share?

In the last one year, the Indian equity market has seen an excellent surge despite uncertainty on economic recovery, Covid situation. Among the stocks that rallied were footwear stocks running up about 20-100 percent each, according to ACE Equity data. We excluded companies below Rs 100 crore market cap.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Relaxo Footwear’s (Relaxo; CMP: Rs 1,172; Market Capitalisation: Rs 29,120 crore) June quarter results were affected by lockdowns/restrictions, owing to the second wave of COVID-19. However, Relaxo is recovering since the unlock measures announced in June 2021. Like FY21, we expect the company to post a strong growth in H2FY22, led by the opening up of the economy and pent-up demand as people movement increases. Relaxo posted a 6 per cent volume growth in FY21, led by market share gains owing...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Equity markets get a reality check

    Aug 20, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US Fed taper talk, commodity prices, herd immunity tracker, HDFC Bank, SpiceJet, RoDTEP rates and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Jayanth Varma’s bombshell

    Aug 21, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    The MPC member, the lone dissenter at the previous policy meet in August, questions effectiveness of the accommodative stance to shore up growth

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers