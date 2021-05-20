MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Relaxo Footwears Q4 profit jumps 97.2% to Rs 102.17 crore

The company had posted a profit of Rs 51.80 crore in the January-March quarter of the last financial year.

PTI
May 20, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Wednesday reported a 97.2 per cent jump in profit at Rs 102.17 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a profit of Rs 51.80 crore in the January-March quarter of the last financial year.

Its revenue from operations went up by 38.3 per cent at Rs 747.68 crore during the period under review as against Rs 540.58 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing. The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Zee Entertainment Q4 result: Profit at Rs 275.8 crore on strong operating performance

Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd settled 1.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,027.65 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Q4 profit #Relaxo Footwears #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 08:26 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.