Relaxo Footwears Q4 profit jumps 97.2% to Rs 102.17 crore

Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Wednesday reported a 97.2 per cent jump in profit at Rs 102.17 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a profit of Rs 51.80 crore in the January-March quarter of the last financial year.

Its revenue from operations went up by 38.3 per cent at Rs 747.68 crore during the period under review as against Rs 540.58 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing. The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd settled 1.43 per cent higher at Rs 1,027.65 apiece on BSE.