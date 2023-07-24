Relaxo Footwears Q1: Net profit rises 46% to Rs 56.32 crore, revenue up 11%

Relaxo Q1 earnings

Relaxo Footwears reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.32 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, up 45.64 percent from Rs 38.67 crore in the year- ago period.

The company reported a 10.7 percent YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 738.82 crore against Rs 667.15 crore year ago.

Following earnings, share price of Relaxo closed 2.14 percent higher to Rs 941.40 as of 3.34 pm on NSE.

(This is a developing story, check for more updates)