Relaxo Footwears profit rises 25% to Rs 38.67 crore in June quarter

Relaxo Footwears Ltd on July 26 reported a 24.9 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 38.67 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 30.96 crore in the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

Its revenue from operations went up by 34.2 per cent at Rs 667.15 crore during the period under review as against Rs 497.13 crore in the same quarter last year, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing.

On July 26, shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd settled 1.75 per cent down at Rs 987.35 apiece on BSE.