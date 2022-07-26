English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Relaxo Footwears profit rises 25% to Rs 38.67 crore in June quarter

    The company had posted a profit of Rs 30.96 crore in the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST

    Relaxo Footwears Ltd on July 26 reported a 24.9 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 38.67 crore in the June quarter.

    The company had posted a profit of Rs 30.96 crore in the April-June quarter of the last financial year.

    Its revenue from operations went up by 34.2 per cent at Rs 667.15 crore during the period under review as against Rs 497.13 crore in the same quarter last year, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing.

    On July 26, shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd settled 1.75 per cent down at Rs 987.35 apiece on BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #Q1 #Relaxo Footwear #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 08:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.