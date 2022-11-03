Relaxo Footwear Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.65 crore, down 6.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 669.65 crore in September 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 714.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.40 crore in September 2022 down 67.39% from Rs. 68.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.09 crore in September 2022 down 47.46% from Rs. 123.89 crore in September 2021.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2021.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 976.90 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and -25.57% over the last 12 months.