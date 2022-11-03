 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Relaxo Footwear Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.65 crore, down 6.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relaxo Footwears are:

Net Sales at Rs 669.65 crore in September 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 714.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.40 crore in September 2022 down 67.39% from Rs. 68.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.09 crore in September 2022 down 47.46% from Rs. 123.89 crore in September 2021.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2021.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 976.90 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and -25.57% over the last 12 months.

Relaxo Footwears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 669.65 667.15 714.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 669.65 667.15 714.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 284.16 306.94 378.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.96 15.27 23.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 39.05 -15.93 -79.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.48 87.17 86.37
Depreciation 30.53 29.84 28.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 183.57 187.58 188.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.90 56.28 88.51
Other Income 5.66 4.17 7.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.56 60.45 95.58
Interest 4.12 6.87 3.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.44 53.58 91.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.44 53.58 91.94
Tax 8.04 14.91 23.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.40 38.67 68.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.40 38.67 68.69
Equity Share Capital 24.89 24.89 24.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.55 2.76
Diluted EPS 0.90 1.55 2.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.55 2.76
Diluted EPS 0.90 1.55 2.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
