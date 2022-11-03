English
    Relaxo Footwear Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 669.65 crore, down 6.27% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relaxo Footwears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 669.65 crore in September 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 714.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.40 crore in September 2022 down 67.39% from Rs. 68.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.09 crore in September 2022 down 47.46% from Rs. 123.89 crore in September 2021.

    Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2021.

    Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 976.90 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and -25.57% over the last 12 months.

    Relaxo Footwears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations669.65667.15714.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations669.65667.15714.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials284.16306.94378.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.9615.2723.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.05-15.93-79.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.4887.1786.37
    Depreciation30.5329.8428.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses183.57187.58188.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9056.2888.51
    Other Income5.664.177.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5660.4595.58
    Interest4.126.873.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.4453.5891.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.4453.5891.94
    Tax8.0414.9123.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.4038.6768.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.4038.6768.69
    Equity Share Capital24.8924.8924.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.552.76
    Diluted EPS0.901.552.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.552.76
    Diluted EPS0.901.552.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
