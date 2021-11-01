Relaxo Footwear Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 714.43 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 714.43 crore in September 2021 up 24.06% from Rs. 575.87 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.69 crore in September 2021 down 8.54% from Rs. 75.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.89 crore in September 2021 down 6.1% from Rs. 131.94 crore in September 2020.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.02 in September 2020.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 1,331.00 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)