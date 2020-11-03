Relaxo Footwear Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 575.87 crore, down 7.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 575.87 crore in September 2020 down 7.38% from Rs. 621.77 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.10 crore in September 2020 up 6.46% from Rs. 70.54 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.94 crore in September 2020 up 24.04% from Rs. 106.37 crore in September 2019.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.84 in September 2019.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 664.35 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 17.59% over the last 12 months.