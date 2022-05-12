 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Relaxo Footwear Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.19 crore, down 6.62% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relaxo Footwears are:

Net Sales at Rs 698.19 crore in March 2022 down 6.62% from Rs. 747.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.93 crore in March 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 102.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.04 crore in March 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 169.75 crore in March 2021.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 1,029.50 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.

Relaxo Footwears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 698.19 743.52 747.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 698.19 743.52 747.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 351.85 341.25 321.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.74 24.11 32.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.09 -17.37 -31.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.91 84.74 89.40
Depreciation 28.70 29.07 26.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.65 189.16 172.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.43 92.56 135.91
Other Income 5.91 5.47 6.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.34 98.03 142.80
Interest 3.90 4.06 5.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.44 93.97 137.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.44 93.97 137.61
Tax 21.51 23.87 35.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.93 70.10 102.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.93 70.10 102.17
Equity Share Capital 24.89 24.89 24.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.82 4.11
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.82 4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.82 4.11
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.82 4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 09:22 am
