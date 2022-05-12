Relaxo Footwear Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.19 crore, down 6.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.19 crore in March 2022 down 6.62% from Rs. 747.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.93 crore in March 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 102.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.04 crore in March 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 169.75 crore in March 2021.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 1,029.50 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.