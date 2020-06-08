Relaxo Footwear Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 540.58 crore, down 14.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.58 crore in March 2020 down 14.96% from Rs. 635.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.80 crore in March 2020 down 4.8% from Rs. 54.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.19 crore in March 2020 up 3.78% from Rs. 96.54 crore in March 2019.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.39 in March 2019.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 755.45 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.72% returns over the last 6 months and 79.42% over the last 12 months.