    Relaxo Footwear Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 738.82 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relaxo Footwears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 738.82 crore in June 2023 up 10.74% from Rs. 667.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.32 crore in June 2023 up 45.64% from Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.82 crore in June 2023 up 27.17% from Rs. 90.29 crore in June 2022.

    Relaxo Footwear EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

    Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 948.50 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.17% over the last 12 months.

    Relaxo Footwears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations738.82764.94667.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations738.82764.94667.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials308.61286.88306.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.2818.3815.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.8160.71-15.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.4085.3787.17
    Depreciation34.5932.7629.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses218.79195.62187.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.9685.2256.28
    Other Income7.274.324.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2389.5460.45
    Interest4.464.136.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.7785.4153.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.7785.4153.58
    Tax19.4522.1114.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.3263.3038.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.3263.3038.67
    Equity Share Capital24.8924.8924.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.551.55
    Diluted EPS2.262.551.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.551.55
    Diluted EPS2.262.551.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

