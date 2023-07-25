Relaxo Footwear Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 738.82 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.82 crore in June 2023 up 10.74% from Rs. 667.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.32 crore in June 2023 up 45.64% from Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.82 crore in June 2023 up 27.17% from Rs. 90.29 crore in June 2022.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 948.50 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.17% over the last 12 months.