 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Relaxo Footwear Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 667.15 crore, up 34.2% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relaxo Footwears are:

Net Sales at Rs 667.15 crore in June 2022 up 34.2% from Rs. 497.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.29 crore in June 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 71.44 crore in June 2021.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2021.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 981.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.39% over the last 12 months.

Relaxo Footwears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 667.15 698.19 497.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 667.15 698.19 497.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.94 351.85 235.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.27 15.74 17.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.93 -48.09 -27.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.17 89.91 73.67
Depreciation 29.84 28.70 27.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.58 177.65 131.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.28 82.43 38.71
Other Income 4.17 5.91 5.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.45 88.34 43.98
Interest 6.87 3.90 3.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.58 84.44 40.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.58 84.44 40.25
Tax 14.91 21.51 9.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.67 62.93 30.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.67 62.93 30.96
Equity Share Capital 24.89 24.89 24.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 2.53 1.25
Diluted EPS 1.55 2.53 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 2.53 1.25
Diluted EPS 1.55 2.53 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Relaxo Footwear #Relaxo Footwears #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:54 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.