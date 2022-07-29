Relaxo Footwear Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 667.15 crore, up 34.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 667.15 crore in June 2022 up 34.2% from Rs. 497.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.29 crore in June 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 71.44 crore in June 2021.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2021.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 981.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.39% over the last 12 months.