English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Relaxo Footwear Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 667.15 crore, up 34.2% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relaxo Footwears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 667.15 crore in June 2022 up 34.2% from Rs. 497.13 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.67 crore in June 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.29 crore in June 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 71.44 crore in June 2021.

    Relaxo Footwear EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2021.

    Close

    Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 981.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.39% over the last 12 months.

    Relaxo Footwears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations667.15698.19497.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations667.15698.19497.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials306.94351.85235.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.2715.7417.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.93-48.09-27.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.1789.9173.67
    Depreciation29.8428.7027.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.58177.65131.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.2882.4338.71
    Other Income4.175.915.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.4588.3443.98
    Interest6.873.903.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.5884.4440.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.5884.4440.25
    Tax14.9121.519.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.6762.9330.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.6762.9330.96
    Equity Share Capital24.8924.8924.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.552.531.25
    Diluted EPS1.552.531.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.552.531.25
    Diluted EPS1.552.531.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Relaxo Footwear #Relaxo Footwears #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.