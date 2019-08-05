Relaxo Footwear Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 648.30 crore, up 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 648.30 crore in June 2019 up 14.44% from Rs. 566.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.75 crore in June 2019 up 8.27% from Rs. 45.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.66 crore in June 2019 up 26.21% from Rs. 85.30 crore in June 2018.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2018.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 428.40 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.98% returns over the last 6 months and 6.07% over the last 12 months.