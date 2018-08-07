Relaxo Footwear standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 566.48 crore

Relaxo Footwears has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 566.48 crore and a net profit of Rs 45.95 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Relaxo Footwears has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 566.48 crore and a net profit of Rs 45.95 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 482.96 crore and net profit was Rs 37.35 crore. Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 824.65 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given 37.87% returns over the last 6 months and 69.18% over the last 12 months. Relaxo Footwears Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 566.48 556.61 482.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 566.48 556.61 482.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 205.58 182.00 197.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 35.62 49.59 34.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.34 25.98 -10.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 64.83 55.18 48.49 Depreciation 13.98 13.76 13.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 44.48 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 158.23 146.05 98.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.90 84.05 57.48 Other Income 2.42 0.60 0.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.32 84.65 58.24 Interest 1.94 2.45 2.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.38 82.20 55.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 69.38 82.20 55.94 Tax 23.43 28.74 18.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.95 53.46 37.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.95 53.46 37.35 Equity Share Capital 12.01 12.01 12.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.82 4.45 3.11 Diluted EPS 3.81 4.45 3.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.82 4.45 3.11 Diluted EPS 3.81 4.45 3.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:55 am