Relaxo Footwear standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 566.48 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 566.48 556.61 482.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 566.48 556.61 482.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 205.58 182.00 197.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 35.62 49.59 34.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.34 25.98 -10.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 64.83 55.18 48.49 Depreciation 13.98 13.76 13.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 44.48 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 158.23 146.05 98.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.90 84.05 57.48 Other Income 2.42 0.60 0.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.32 84.65 58.24 Interest 1.94 2.45 2.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.38 82.20 55.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 69.38 82.20 55.94 Tax 23.43 28.74 18.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.95 53.46 37.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.95 53.46 37.35 Equity Share Capital 12.01 12.01 12.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.82 4.45 3.11 Diluted EPS 3.81 4.45 3.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.82 4.45 3.11 Diluted EPS 3.81 4.45 3.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited