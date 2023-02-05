Relaxo Footwear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.03 crore, down 8.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 681.03 crore in December 2022 down 8.4% from Rs. 743.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2022 down 57.06% from Rs. 70.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.67 crore in December 2022 down 39.68% from Rs. 127.10 crore in December 2021.