Relaxo Footwear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.03 crore, down 8.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relaxo Footwears are:

Net Sales at Rs 681.03 crore in December 2022 down 8.4% from Rs. 743.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2022 down 57.06% from Rs. 70.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.67 crore in December 2022 down 39.68% from Rs. 127.10 crore in December 2021.

Relaxo Footwears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 681.03 669.65 743.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 681.03 669.65 743.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 305.21 284.16 341.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.85 18.96 24.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.16 39.05 -17.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.23 84.48 84.74
Depreciation 31.97 30.53 29.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.65 183.57 189.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.28 28.90 92.56
Other Income 4.42 5.66 5.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.70 34.56 98.03
Interest 4.12 4.12 4.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.58 30.44 93.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.58 30.44 93.97
Tax 10.48 8.04 23.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.10 22.40 70.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.10 22.40 70.10
Equity Share Capital 24.89 24.89 24.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.90 2.82
Diluted EPS 1.21 0.90 2.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.90 2.82
Diluted EPS 1.21 0.90 2.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
