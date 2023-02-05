English
    Relaxo Footwear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.03 crore, down 8.4% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Relaxo Footwears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 681.03 crore in December 2022 down 8.4% from Rs. 743.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2022 down 57.06% from Rs. 70.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.67 crore in December 2022 down 39.68% from Rs. 127.10 crore in December 2021.

    Relaxo Footwears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations681.03669.65743.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations681.03669.65743.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials305.21284.16341.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.8518.9624.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.1639.05-17.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.2384.4884.74
    Depreciation31.9730.5329.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.65183.57189.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.2828.9092.56
    Other Income4.425.665.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.7034.5698.03
    Interest4.124.124.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.5830.4493.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.5830.4493.97
    Tax10.488.0423.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.1022.4070.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.1022.4070.10
    Equity Share Capital24.8924.8924.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.210.902.82
    Diluted EPS1.210.902.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.210.902.82
    Diluted EPS1.210.902.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
