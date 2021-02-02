Relaxo Footwear Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 672.02 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 672.02 crore in December 2020 up 12.04% from Rs. 599.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.07 crore in December 2020 up 66.3% from Rs. 54.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.67 crore in December 2020 up 47.11% from Rs. 103.78 crore in December 2019.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.18 in December 2019.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 830.55 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.36% over the last 12 months.