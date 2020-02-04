Relaxo Footwear Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 599.83 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.83 crore in December 2019 up 8.81% from Rs. 551.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.16 crore in December 2019 up 52.05% from Rs. 35.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.78 crore in December 2019 up 37.2% from Rs. 75.64 crore in December 2018.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2018.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 720.60 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.46% returns over the last 6 months and 100.14% over the last 12 months.