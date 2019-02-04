Relaxo Footwear Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 551.27 crore, up 20.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.27 crore in December 2018 up 20.5% from Rs. 457.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.62 crore in December 2018 down 6.71% from Rs. 38.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.64 crore in December 2018 up 2.9% from Rs. 73.51 crore in December 2017.

Relaxo Footwear EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.17 in December 2017.

Relaxo Footwear shares closed at 747.75 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.37% returns over the last 6 months and 18.15% over the last 12 months.