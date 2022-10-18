Rel Ind Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore, down 0.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.62 crore in September 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 16.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2022 down 16.89% from Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2021.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2021.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 1,139.75 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.59% returns over the last 6 months and 51.81% over the last 12 months.