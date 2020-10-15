Rel Ind Infra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore, down 31.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore in September 2020 down 31.75% from Rs. 19.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2020 down 16.14% from Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2020 down 8.62% from Rs. 5.80 crore in September 2019.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2019.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 384.65 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.52% returns over the last 6 months and 59.94% over the last 12 months.