Rel Ind Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.28 crore, up 7.19% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 21.28 crore in September 2018 up 7.19% from Rs. 19.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2018 down 21.82% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2018 down 500% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2017.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 434.25 on September 14, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.31% returns over the last 6 months and -16.72% over the last 12 months.