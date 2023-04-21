English
    Rel Ind Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in March 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2023 up 482.77% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2023 down 14.32% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.

    Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

    Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 840.25 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.94% returns over the last 6 months and -12.71% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6317.2816.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6317.2816.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.044.153.25
    Depreciation1.061.552.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8212.3111.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.73-1.13
    Other Income3.183.333.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.892.592.12
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.892.592.12
    Exceptional Items7.92----
    P/L Before Tax10.812.592.12
    Tax0.120.690.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.681.901.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.681.901.83
    Equity Share Capital15.1015.1015.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.081.261.21
    Diluted EPS7.081.261.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.081.261.21
    Diluted EPS7.081.261.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
