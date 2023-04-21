Rel Ind Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in March 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2023 up 482.77% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2023 down 14.32% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 840.25 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.94% returns over the last 6 months and -12.71% over the last 12 months.