Rel Ind Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in March 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022 down 23.44% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022 down 10.83% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 962.65 on April 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.38% returns over the last 6 months and 172.47% over the last 12 months.