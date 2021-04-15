MARKET NEWS

Rel Ind Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, down 22.57% Y-o-Y

April 15, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in March 2021 down 22.57% from Rs. 19.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021 up 16.78% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021 down 6.17% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2020.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2020.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 368.90 on April 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.39% returns over the last 6 months and 71.06% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.0812.6719.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.0812.6719.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.292.093.55
Depreciation3.013.223.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.439.0914.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.64-1.74-1.81
Other Income3.803.873.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.162.132.06
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.162.132.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.162.132.06
Tax-0.230.180.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.391.952.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.391.952.05
Equity Share Capital15.1015.1015.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.591.291.36
Diluted EPS1.591.291.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.591.291.36
Diluted EPS1.591.291.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 15, 2021 01:44 pm

