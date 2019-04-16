Rel Ind Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore, down 11.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore in March 2019 down 11.54% from Rs. 23.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2019 down 26.29% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2019 down 11.5% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2018.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2018.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 348.80 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -25.57% over the last 12 months.