Rel Ind Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore, up 21.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore in June 2021 up 21.01% from Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021 up 11.22% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2021 down 5.69% from Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2020.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2020.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 781.20 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 95.64% returns over the last 6 months and 77.24% over the last 12 months.