Rel Ind Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore, up 21.01% Y-o-Y

July 21, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore in June 2021 up 21.01% from Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021 up 11.22% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2021 down 5.69% from Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2020.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2020.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 781.20 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 95.64% returns over the last 6 months and 77.24% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.6615.0812.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.6615.0812.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.142.292.79
Depreciation2.533.013.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.6611.438.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.67-1.64-2.19
Other Income4.113.804.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.442.161.82
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.442.161.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.442.161.82
Tax0.65-0.230.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.792.391.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.792.391.61
Equity Share Capital15.1015.1015.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.181.591.07
Diluted EPS1.181.591.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.181.591.07
Diluted EPS1.181.591.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Rel Ind Infra #Reliance Industrial Infrastructure #Results
first published: Jul 21, 2021 04:33 pm

