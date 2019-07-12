Rel Ind Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.37 crore, down 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.37 crore in June 2019 down 3.93% from Rs. 21.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2019 down 10.56% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2019 down 4.78% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2018.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2018.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 286.95 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.55% over the last 12 months.