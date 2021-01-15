Rel Ind Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore, down 36.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore in December 2020 down 36.62% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2020 down 6.04% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2020 down 7.76% from Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2019.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2019.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 403.85 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.97% returns over the last 6 months and -9.86% over the last 12 months.