Rel Ind Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.74 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.74 crore in September 2021 up 22.84% from Rs. 13.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2021 up 16.51% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2021 down 2.83% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2020.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.45 in September 2020.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 675.10 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)