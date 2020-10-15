172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|rel-ind-infra-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-13-63-crore-down-31-75-y-o-y-5967121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rel Ind Infra Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore, down 31.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.63 crore in September 2020 down 31.75% from Rs. 19.97 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2020 down 11.06% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2020 down 8.62% from Rs. 5.80 crore in September 2019.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2019.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 384.65 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.52% returns over the last 6 months and 59.94% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations13.6312.9419.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.6312.9419.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.162.796.27
Depreciation3.333.453.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.268.8911.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-2.19-1.44
Other Income4.094.013.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.971.822.26
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.971.822.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.971.822.26
Tax0.220.210.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.751.612.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.751.612.08
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.450.450.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.192.052.46
Equity Share Capital15.1015.1015.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.451.361.63
Diluted EPS1.451.361.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.161.071.63
Diluted EPS1.451.361.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 01:00 pm

#Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Rel Ind Infra #Reliance Industrial Infrastructure #Results

