Rel Ind Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in March 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 64.57% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022 down 10.83% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2021.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 962.65 on April 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.38% returns over the last 6 months and 172.47% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.40 16.39 15.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.40 16.39 15.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.25 3.20 2.29
Depreciation 2.49 2.56 3.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.79 11.88 11.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.13 -1.25 -1.64
Other Income 3.26 4.02 3.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.12 2.76 2.16
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.12 2.76 2.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.12 2.76 2.16
Tax 0.29 0.77 -0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.83 1.99 2.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.83 1.99 2.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.77 0.34 0.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.07 2.33 3.01
Equity Share Capital 15.10 15.10 15.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.54 1.99
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.54 1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 1.54 1.59
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.54 1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
