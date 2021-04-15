Rel Ind Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, down 22.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in March 2021 down 22.57% from Rs. 19.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021 up 11.9% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021 down 6.17% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2020.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2020.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 368.90 on April 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.39% returns over the last 6 months and 71.06% over the last 12 months.