Rel Ind Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.47 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.47 crore in March 2020 down 6.89% from Rs. 20.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2020 up 19.3% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2020 down 13.77% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2019.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2019.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 274.85 on April 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.31% returns over the last 6 months and -13.93% over the last 12 months.