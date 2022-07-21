Rel Ind Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.52 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.52 crore in June 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 41.45% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2021.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in June 2021.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 976.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 30.32% over the last 12 months.