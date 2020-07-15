Rel Ind Infra Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.94 crore, down 36.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.94 crore in June 2020 down 36.47% from Rs. 20.37 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2020 down 2.13% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2020 down 14.72% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2019.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2019.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 458.75 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and 63.52% over the last 12 months.