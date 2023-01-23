English
    Rel Ind Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore, up 5.4% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore in December 2022 up 5.4% from Rs. 16.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 1.1% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2022 down 22.18% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

    Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.

    Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 909.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and -4.62% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2816.6216.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.2816.6216.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.155.163.20
    Depreciation1.551.492.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3111.7711.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.73-1.80-1.25
    Other Income3.334.584.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.592.792.76
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.592.792.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.592.792.76
    Tax0.690.910.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.901.871.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.901.871.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.450.390.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.362.262.33
    Equity Share Capital15.1015.1015.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.501.54
    Diluted EPS1.561.501.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.241.54
    Diluted EPS1.561.501.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

