Rel Ind Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.39 crore, up 29.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.39 crore in December 2021 up 29.4% from Rs. 12.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021 down 2.73% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021 down 0.56% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2020.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.59 in December 2020.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 953.10 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)