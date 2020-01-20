Rel Ind Infra Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore in December 2019 down 5.67% from Rs. 21.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2019 up 12.68% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2019 down 11.31% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2018.

Rel Ind Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2018.

Rel Ind Infra shares closed at 440.90 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.93% returns over the last 6 months and 30.97% over the last 12 months.