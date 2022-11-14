 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rel Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.67 crore in September 2022 up 89.85% from Rs. 253.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.55 crore in September 2022 down 116.05% from Rs. 153.00 crore in September 2021. Rel Capital shares closed at 11.24 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and -40.53% over the last 12 months.
Reliance Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.371.625.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.371.625.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.991.875.00
Depreciation1.121.152.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-----0.49
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.97214.67-152.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.71-216.07151.00
Other Income0.041.06--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.67-215.01151.00
Interest---0.26404.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.67-214.75-253.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-25.67-214.75-253.00
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.67-214.75-253.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.67-214.75-253.00
Equity Share Capital253.24253.25253.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.02-8.56-10.07
Diluted EPS-1.02-8.56-10.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.02-8.56-10.07
Diluted EPS-1.02-8.56-10.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm