Rel Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.37 1.62 5.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.37 1.62 5.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.99 1.87 5.00 Depreciation 1.12 1.15 2.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -0.49 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 27.97 214.67 -152.51 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.71 -216.07 151.00 Other Income 0.04 1.06 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.67 -215.01 151.00 Interest -- -0.26 404.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.67 -214.75 -253.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -25.67 -214.75 -253.00 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.67 -214.75 -253.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.67 -214.75 -253.00 Equity Share Capital 253.24 253.25 253.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.02 -8.56 -10.07 Diluted EPS -1.02 -8.56 -10.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.02 -8.56 -10.07 Diluted EPS -1.02 -8.56 -10.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited