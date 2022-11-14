Rel Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.67 crore in September 2022 up 89.85% from Rs. 253.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.55 crore in September 2022 down 116.05% from Rs. 153.00 crore in September 2021.