Rel Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.67 crore in September 2022 up 89.85% from Rs. 253.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.55 crore in September 2022 down 116.05% from Rs. 153.00 crore in September 2021.
|Rel Capital shares closed at 11.24 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and -40.53% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.37
|1.62
|5.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.37
|1.62
|5.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.99
|1.87
|5.00
|Depreciation
|1.12
|1.15
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|-0.49
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.97
|214.67
|-152.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.71
|-216.07
|151.00
|Other Income
|0.04
|1.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.67
|-215.01
|151.00
|Interest
|--
|-0.26
|404.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.67
|-214.75
|-253.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.67
|-214.75
|-253.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.67
|-214.75
|-253.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.67
|-214.75
|-253.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.24
|253.25
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-8.56
|-10.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-8.56
|-10.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-8.56
|-10.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-8.56
|-10.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
