    Rel Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 27.4% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.67 crore in September 2022 up 89.85% from Rs. 253.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.55 crore in September 2022 down 116.05% from Rs. 153.00 crore in September 2021.

    Rel Capital shares closed at 11.24 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and -40.53% over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.371.625.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.371.625.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.991.875.00
    Depreciation1.121.152.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----0.49
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.97214.67-152.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.71-216.07151.00
    Other Income0.041.06--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.67-215.01151.00
    Interest---0.26404.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.67-214.75-253.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-25.67-214.75-253.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.67-214.75-253.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.67-214.75-253.00
    Equity Share Capital253.24253.25253.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-8.56-10.07
    Diluted EPS-1.02-8.56-10.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-8.56-10.07
    Diluted EPS-1.02-8.56-10.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm