Rel Capital Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, down 98.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in September 2021 down 98.18% from Rs. 274.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 253.00 crore in September 2021 up 89.78% from Rs. 2,475.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.00 crore in September 2021 up 107.38% from Rs. 2,074.00 crore in September 2020.

Rel Capital shares closed at 18.90 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.85% returns over the last 6 months and 127.71% over the last 12 months.