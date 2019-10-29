Rel Capital Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 322.00 crore, down 67.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 322.00 crore in September 2019 down 67.51% from Rs. 991.00 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,820.00 crore in September 2019 down 1531.47% from Rs. 197.00 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2,356.00 crore in September 2019 down 438.51% from Rs. 696.00 crore in September 2018.
Rel Capital shares closed at 16.75 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -87.40% returns over the last 6 months and -92.88% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|322.00
|509.00
|991.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|322.00
|509.00
|991.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.00
|17.00
|12.00
|Depreciation
|2.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,653.00
|123.00
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.00
|11.00
|295.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,358.00
|355.00
|681.00
|Other Income
|--
|4.00
|12.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,358.00
|359.00
|693.00
|Interest
|462.00
|475.00
|496.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,820.00
|-116.00
|197.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,820.00
|-116.00
|197.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,820.00
|-116.00
|197.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,820.00
|-116.00
|197.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.00
|253.00
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-112.35
|-4.61
|7.85
|Diluted EPS
|-112.35
|-4.61
|7.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-112.35
|-4.61
|7.85
|Diluted EPS
|-112.35
|-4.61
|7.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
