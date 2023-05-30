Rel Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in March 2023 down 32.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,389.39 crore in March 2023 down 5457.56% from Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,388.56 crore in March 2023 down 8578.5% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

Rel Capital shares closed at 8.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.69% returns over the last 12 months.