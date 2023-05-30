Rel Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in March 2023 down 32.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,389.39 crore in March 2023 down 5457.56% from Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,388.56 crore in March 2023 down 8578.5% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.
Rel Capital shares closed at 8.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.69% returns over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.36
|8.17
|5.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.36
|8.17
|5.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|2.02
|5.00
|Depreciation
|0.83
|1.02
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.15
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,390.60
|83.35
|15.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,389.42
|-78.22
|-17.00
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.33
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,389.39
|-77.89
|-17.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|8.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,389.39
|-77.89
|-25.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,389.39
|-77.89
|-25.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,389.39
|-77.89
|-25.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,389.39
|-77.89
|-25.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.24
|253.24
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-55.33
|-3.10
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-55.33
|-3.10
|-0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-55.33
|-3.10
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-55.33
|-3.10
|-0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited