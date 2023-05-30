English
    Rel Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.36 crore in March 2023 down 32.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,389.39 crore in March 2023 down 5457.56% from Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,388.56 crore in March 2023 down 8578.5% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022.

    Rel Capital shares closed at 8.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.69% returns over the last 12 months.

    Reliance Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.368.175.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.368.175.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.352.025.00
    Depreciation0.831.021.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.15
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,390.6083.3515.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,389.42-78.22-17.00
    Other Income0.030.33--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,389.39-77.89-17.00
    Interest----8.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,389.39-77.89-25.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1,389.39-77.89-25.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,389.39-77.89-25.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,389.39-77.89-25.00
    Equity Share Capital253.24253.24253.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-55.33-3.10-0.99
    Diluted EPS-55.33-3.10-0.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-55.33-3.10-0.99
    Diluted EPS-55.33-3.10-0.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:42 pm