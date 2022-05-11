Rel Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 150% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in March 2022 up 150% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2022 up 99.35% from Rs. 3,865.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022 up 99.54% from Rs. 3,463.00 crore in March 2021.
Rel Capital shares closed at 15.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Reliance Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.00
|4.00
|2.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.00
|4.00
|2.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.00
|3.00
|-1.00
|Depreciation
|1.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.15
|0.44
|510.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.85
|194.56
|2,956.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.00
|-196.00
|-3,465.00
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.00
|-196.00
|-3,465.00
|Interest
|8.00
|296.00
|400.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.00
|-492.00
|-3,865.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.00
|-492.00
|-3,865.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.00
|-492.00
|-3,865.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.00
|-492.00
|-3,865.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.00
|253.00
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-19.60
|-153.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-19.60
|-153.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-19.60
|-153.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-19.60
|-153.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited