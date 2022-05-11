Rel Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 150% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in March 2022 up 150% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2022 up 99.35% from Rs. 3,865.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2022 up 99.54% from Rs. 3,463.00 crore in March 2021.

Rel Capital shares closed at 15.00 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)