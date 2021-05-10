Rel Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 99.44% Y-o-Y
May 10, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2021 down 99.44% from Rs. 356.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,865.00 crore in March 2021 down 54.54% from Rs. 2,501.00 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3,463.00 crore in March 2021 down 67.86% from Rs. 2,063.00 crore in March 2020.
Rel Capital shares closed at 11.25 on May 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.54% returns over the last 6 months and 24.31% over the last 12 months.
|Reliance Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|10.00
|356.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|10.00
|356.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-1.00
|2.00
|6.00
|Depreciation
|2.00
|2.00
|28.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|510.00
|3,777.00
|1,560.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,956.00
|68.00
|853.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,465.00
|-3,839.00
|-2,091.00
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,465.00
|-3,839.00
|-2,091.00
|Interest
|400.00
|405.00
|410.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3,865.00
|-4,244.00
|-2,501.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,865.00
|-4,244.00
|-2,501.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,865.00
|-4,244.00
|-2,501.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,865.00
|-4,244.00
|-2,501.00
|Equity Share Capital
|253.00
|253.00
|253.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-153.91
|-169.00
|-99.60
|Diluted EPS
|-153.91
|-169.00
|-99.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-153.91
|-169.00
|-99.60
|Diluted EPS
|-153.91
|-169.00
|-99.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited