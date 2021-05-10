Rel Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 99.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2021 down 99.44% from Rs. 356.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,865.00 crore in March 2021 down 54.54% from Rs. 2,501.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3,463.00 crore in March 2021 down 67.86% from Rs. 2,063.00 crore in March 2020.

Rel Capital shares closed at 11.25 on May 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.54% returns over the last 6 months and 24.31% over the last 12 months.